Fire at Cambridge Apartments; crews responding

There is at least one person in extremely critical condition after a fire broke out at Cambridge Apartments on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The fire was reported on the tenth floor of the building and there were multiple calls of entrapped people, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron D. Lipski said.

Lipski said he believes everybody in the building has been accounted for and that weather conditions made it harder for crews to put out the fire.

It is unclear how the fire started, as well as how many other patients there are.

Cambridge Apartments is a high-rise, 91 unit apartment community for senior living.