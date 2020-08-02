Calif. couple faces charges after Nazi salute, yelling 'White lives matter' at Black man, girlfriend

article

A husband and wife in California were arrested on hate crime and vandalism charges after allegedly getting out of their truck at a traffic stop, doing a Nazi salute and shouting “only white lives matter” at a Black man and his girlfriend.

Gregory and Rachel Howell, both 29, were arrested on Friday, July 31 on vandalism and hate crime charges, the Torrance Police Department said in a press release. Both were released the same day on bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office records.

The victim posted video on Instagram, with this message:

"On my birthday JULY 22. 2020 I experience racism in a extremely traumatic way.Today on my 25th birthday I was a victim of racism and so was my boyfriend who is black. We were being harassed for miles . Until we came to a red light . When all this happened They hit the car . Cause damaged to his car . This happened on Artesia and Prairie around 10:23pm.We ended up getting away from there . We got there license plate . Please share ! This happened in the city of Torrance CA. LICENSE PLATE: 51922T2

UPDATE : NO ARREST HAS BEEN MADE . It’s been 10 days.

UPDATE #2 : An ARREST was made July 31st. August 1st they were release out on bail."

The victims filed a report with the Torrance Police Department the next day, on July 23. Arrest warrants were issued on July 24. Both suspects were located and arrested a week later.

