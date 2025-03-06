Caledonia homicide: Woman found dead in home; son charged

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy who was arrested in connection to a Caledonia homicide has now been criminally charged. The boy has been charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide. The victim has been identified as the boy's mother, who was found stabbed.



Prosecutors have formally charged a 15-year-old boy with 1st-degree intentional homicide after his mom was found stabbed to death in their home on Tuesday, March 4.

According to the complaint, the teen "felt depressed" and "had the urge to kill his parents" and he developed the plan to kill them after watching the shotgun scene in the Menendez Brothers Documentary on Netflix.

The complaint also states that he had been taking his brother's anxiety medication for months and that night he took about nine pills. However, he said that they do not help his anxiety but makes him high and that he enjoys that.

The boy is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 6 for his initial appearance. Cash bond was set at $1 million dollars.

This is a developing story, check back for updates from the criminal complaint.

Original reporting

The backstory:

Caledonia police took a 15-year-old boy into custody after his mom was found stabbed to death in their home on Tuesday, March 4.

Officers were dispatched to a home on White Manor Court near Morris Street around 10:30 p.m. It was initially reported that a boy had possibly killed his mother. As officers arrived at the scene, the 15-year-old boy exited the home and surrendered without incident.

Inside the home, police found the victim dead. A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was stabbed and sustained blunt force trauma.

The victim was identified as the mother of the teen who surrendered. However, her name has not been released.

FOX6 News saw officers at the home on Wednesday, along with many neighbors wondering how this happened on what's normally a quiet street.

"A lot of people keep to themselves around here," said neighbor Timothy Kaluzny. "Why someone would do that to their mother, I don’t understand. I just don’t understand."