Caledonia grocery theft; police seek to ID shoplifting suspect

Caledonia police are asking for your help to identify a shoplifting suspect.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that the man in question walked into the Pick 'n Save on Douglas Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. He added some whiskey, chips, Hawaiian rolls, and toilet paper to his cart. He then used a green canvass bag to stow the items. Officials say he left the store with close to $200 worth of unpaid for merchandise.

The Facebook post says the same man came back to the store on Wednesday, May 3. This time, he was recognized by staff and left quickly. Officials say the man tried to disguise himself by wearing black framed glasses.

Officials describe the man as being a little more than 6' tall and approximately 40-45 years old.

If you have information that could help Caledonia police identify and locate this man, you are urged to call the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300. You can also leave a tip at Racine County Crime Stoppers on their P3 app.