Caledonia fatal drunk driving crash, man charged 'didn't remember' it

Prosecutors say a Racine man who drove drunk before crashing into another car in Caledonia, killing the driver, "did not remember" the crash after it happened but believed he was OK to drive.

The crash happened Dec. 12 on State Highway 12 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. Johanna Pascoe, 20, died after being flown to the hospital.

Ernesto Rodriguez, 21, was driving drunk and without a license when he crashed into Pascoe's vehicle, prosecutors say.

After the crash, a criminal complaint says he was found at the scene with apparent injuries. He reportedly asked for a phone charger to call his mom. He blew a .199, prosecutors say. Four empty beer containers were found in his car.

Serious crash on Hwy 32/Douglas Ave. between Harvest Ln and Tabor Rd., Caledonia

An investigation revealed Rodriguez crossed the center line while heading south on State Highway 32, fishtailing before hitting Pascoe's vehicle.

During an interview with police, Rodriguez said he met up with a friend and had three beers. He said he "did not remember the accident but believed he was OK to be driving."

The complaint notes Rodriguez is not a U.S. citizen. He said he came to the U.S. from Mexico three years ago.

He faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count of knowingly operating without a license, causing death and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.