Caledonia motorcycle crash; 1 dead, 1 flown to hospital

Caledonia police say one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Sept. 2.

The crash happened at the intersection of 6 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue just before 7 p.m. Police said the motorcycle was headed east on 6 Mile and ran a red light.

A car that was driving northbound on Douglas hit the motorcycle – ejecting the driver and passenger.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The passenger died at the scene due to their injuries, police said, and the driver was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.