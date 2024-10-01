Caledonia death investigation; driver hits tree while fleeing from police

article

The Brief A death investigation is underway in the Village of Caledonia. A subject crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed while fleeing from police. Involved law enforcement are on administrative leave, per agency policy.



The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting a death investigation in the Village of Caledonia. The death occurred on Monday evening, Sept. 30 during a police chase.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Racine officers initiated a traffic stop around 9 p.m. on a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the day.

Officials say the driver of that vehicle did not comply, and officers initiated a pursuit. The driver crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Four Mile Road and Main Street in the Village of Caledonia. The subject died at the scene.

Involved law enforcement are on administrative leave, per agency policy.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, Village of Caledonia Police Department, Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.