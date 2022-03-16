Expand / Collapse search

Truck hits Caledonia railroad overpass, loses top: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Caledonia
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Truck hits railroad overpass (Courtesy: Caledonia Police Department)

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Caledonia railroad overpass has claimed another victim.

Police on Wednesday morning said a rental box truck lost a battle with the infamous Dunkelow Road Bridge – its top sheared off.

The driver was not injured.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After a string of crashes in the past year, signs have been posted warning drivers of the low overpass. Among the posted signs is a flashing one that displays the height, police said.

Last month, police said the bridge was hit twice in 24 hours.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee police illegal towing investigation; Contact 6 update
article

Milwaukee police illegal towing investigation; Contact 6 update

A Contact 6 investigation shows you a Milwaukee lots where police found stolen cars. Now, we've uncovered the records showing police are looking into illegal towing.

I-43 construction: Expansion project to claim 10 homes
article

I-43 construction: Expansion project to claim 10 homes

The Interstate 43 expansion project promises motorists a better commute between Grafton and Glendale, but not everyone is happy about it.

Wayward turkey hits I-94 rush hour

A turkey that wandered onto I-94 near 68th Street tied up traffic Tuesday as crews worked to usher the bird to safety.