Truck hits Caledonia railroad overpass, loses top: police

A Caledonia railroad overpass has claimed another victim.

Police on Wednesday morning said a rental box truck lost a battle with the infamous Dunkelow Road Bridge – its top sheared off.

The driver was not injured.

After a string of crashes in the past year, signs have been posted warning drivers of the low overpass. Among the posted signs is a flashing one that displays the height, police said.

Last month, police said the bridge was hit twice in 24 hours.

