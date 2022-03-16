Truck hits Caledonia railroad overpass, loses top: police
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Caledonia railroad overpass has claimed another victim.
Police on Wednesday morning said a rental box truck lost a battle with the infamous Dunkelow Road Bridge – its top sheared off.
The driver was not injured.
After a string of crashes in the past year, signs have been posted warning drivers of the low overpass. Among the posted signs is a flashing one that displays the height, police said.
Last month, police said the bridge was hit twice in 24 hours.
