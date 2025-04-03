Buyers list leaked; Wisconsin puppy mill customer defends research

The Brief A whistle-blower with access to an internal Ridglan Farms database has given FOX6 Investigators a list of customers who bought beagle puppies in 2019 and 2020. FOX6 Investigators are releasing the names of the ten largest customers (by number of dogs purchased). The founder of East Tennessee Clinical Research calls himself a "loyal" Ridglan Farms customer and defends the embattled breeder's practice of performing "cherry eye" surgeries on dogs with little or no anesthetic.



Every year, Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin sells more than 3,000 beagle puppies bred for scientific research. Now, we know who is buying them.

The Buyers List

What we know:

An anonymous source provided FOX6 Investigators with a complete list of customers who purchased beagle puppies in 2019 and 2020. The purchases are perfectly legal, but public scrutiny of what happens to the dogs at Ridglan Farms has increased since a Dane County judge appointed a special prosecutor earlier this year to investigate animal cruelty charges. Former employees testified last fall that dogs are kept in cages 24 hours a day with minimal human contact and that non-veterinarians are directed to perform painful, but routine surgical procedures on the animals without anesthesia.

According to the data provided to FOX6 (which Ridglan Farms neither confirmed nor asked us to correct), the number one buyer over that two-year period was NASCO, a biological supply company for educators based in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. NASCO bought 1,736 Ridglan dogs during that time, but it's not clear how they are using the animals or what happens when they are finished.

Number two was TRS Labs, a research and development laboratory in Athens, Georgia.

The third-largest customer was the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. FOX6 Investigators previously reported on IIT's use of 38 Ridglan beagles for a Covid-19 drug toxicity experiment. All 38 dogs were killed on the 15th day of testing so their organs could be harvested for further testing.

FOX6 Investigators contacted the 10 largest companies on the buyers list, but 9 of them did not respond to our request for comment. Labcorp (previously known as Covance) in Madison, Wisconsin, did respond to an earlier request for comment after FOX6 Investigators found USDA records showing it uses more dogs for laboratory experiments (2,758 in 2023) than any other lab in Wisconsin. A company spokesperson wrote at the time that "Labcorp firmly believes the proper care of all research animals is fundamental to ethical scientific research and the ability to develop safe and effective new medicines that improve health and improves lives."

‘Beagles tolerate confinement'

What they're saying:

The one company that did respond was East Tennessee Clinical Research, a private laboratory on a remote farm west of Knoxville. The company's founder, Dr. Craig Reinemeyer, is a veterinarian and serves as the laboratory's scientific officer. He said he decided to speak up because public perception of animal research is tainted.

"They think we're just the wild, wild west. We're out here doing whatever we want to do. And they don't realize how heavily regulated this industry is," Reinemeyer said.

Dr. Craig Reinemeyer

Reinemeyer said ETCR conducts experiments on dogs to test both therapeutics intended for other dogs and for drugs meant to eventually be used on humans. The Food and Drug Administration requires that all experimental drugs be proven safe and effective before human trials can begin. He said they're just following the rules and he bristles at the suggestion that what they do constitutes "abuse" or "torture," as some critics claim.



"The implication is that I, as a veterinarian, have completely abandoned my principles. That I am only interested in profit," Reinemeyer said. "And that I am willing to stick red-hot needles in puppies' eyeballs if somebody will pay me enough money. And that ain't the case."

Reinemeyer said beagles make the best research animals not just because of their docile temperament, but also because of their ability to withstand life in a cage.

"Beagles tolerate confinement," Reinemeyer said.

In March, Reinemeyer wrote a two-page letter to the Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board in defense of Dr. Richard Van Domelen, Ridglan Farms' lead veterinarian. In the letter, he wrote that he was a "loyal" customer of Ridglan. He said he visited the facility in 2024 and saw an employee playing with beagle puppies. He learned the employee's full-time job was socializing the animals. Finally, he told the board he did not think the cherry eye surgeries that are the subject of a criminal investigation constitute "animal cruelty."

‘I think it’s odd'

The other side:

The criminal investigation into Ridglan Farms was prompted by a complaint filed by an animal rights group called Dane4Dogs.

"I think it's odd that he would want to announce to the world just how low his standards are," said Rebekah Robinson, Dane4Dogs president.

Rebekah Robinson

Robinson said beagles may tolerate cages better than other dog breeds by comparison, but that doesn't mean it's good for them.

"Confinement is just cruelty to these animals," Robinson said. "These dogs are meant to be social animals. They are bred specifically for their attachment to humans."

Robinson also challenged the notion that animal research is "heavily regulated." Federal law requires animal research labs to set up internal committees known as Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees. They are designed to provide oversight that ensures animal testing is safe, humane and minimizes animal discomfort and pain. Robinson said those committees are commonly staffed by insiders with a vested interest in the research moving forward.

At ETCR, the principal investigator conducting the research is Craig Reinemeyer, while the chair of the IACUC is Bree Reinemeyer - his daughter.

"It's the fox guarding the henhouse," Robinson said. "They are writing their own regulations."

Reinemeyer insists the IACUC is not a rubber stamp.

"They ask us hard questions," Reinemeyer said.

Non-animal alternatives

Dig deeper:

In 2022, Congress passed (and President Biden signed into law) the FDA Modernization Act 2.0, which allows for non-animal alternative methods to be used to prove the safety and efficacy of a drug. That means animal testing is technically not required to get an experimental drug into clinical trials. However, FDA has yet to establish rules and regulations to implement the new law.

"I actually see the FDA as being the root of the problem," said Amy Van Aartsen, founder of The Marty Project, which advocates for "novel alternative methods" like using 3-dimentional models that mimic human organs. She said traditional research labs have been resistant to the idea of change.

"And I would argue if they're not actively, you know, doing things to be part of the solution. They are part of the problem," Van Aartsen said.

Amy Van Aartsen

Eventually, Van Aartsen said, artificial intelligence will allow for sophisticated computer models that will be far more reliable than dogs or other animals at predicting how a drug will work in humans.

But Reinemeyer said he believes non-animal testing methods are still a long way off.

"[Some say] a decade away. I think, a generation," Reinemeyer said.

Multiple investigations continue

What's next:

Multiple investigations into possible animal mistreatment at Ridglan Farms remain ongoing.

La Crosse County DA Tim Gruenke is serving as a special prosecutor to determine if criminal charges should be filed.

The Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board has agreed to allow Dr. Van Domelen to continue practicing while his disciplinary proceeding continues. That agreement is conditioned upon all surgeries at Ridglan being performed only by licensed vets using proper anesthesia.

Finally, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is also investigating possible violations of animal welfare at Ridglan that were noted by inspectors in 2024.