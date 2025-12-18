'Buy A Bag' fundraiser for Hunger Task Force; find out how you can help

Hunger Task Force is on a mission to make sure local families have access to healthy holiday meals this month – and you can help make that possible.

Jonathan Hansen from Hunger Task Force and Margaret Middlestadt from Outpost Natural Foods join FOX6 WakeUp with details on their "Buy A Bag" fundraiser.

How it works

For a $20 donation, Outpost purchases $40 worth of natural and organic foods for the hungry, including fresh carrots, apples and potatoes. It's enough to fill a grocery bag!

Food is delivered to the emergency food bank at Hunger Task Force in the late winter months when community donations tend to drop off.

Here's how your donation adds up: