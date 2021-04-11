Butterfish Rockefeller from Bonefish Grill

A new menu at Bonefish Grill offers various light dishes for spring.

Fresh Pineapple Martini

Ingredients: Volume:

Malibu Rum (Infused with Pineapple) 2.5 oz

St. Germain Elderflower liqueur .75 oz

Simple Syrup .50 oz - .75 oz

Fresh Lemon Juice .50 oz - .75 oz

Garnish:

Fresh Pineapple Wedge

Procedure:

Combine ingredients in a pint glass packed with ice. Shake 20-30 times vigorously and strain into a frozen martini glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge on the side of the glass.

Malibu Rum Infused with Fresh Pineapple

Ingredients: Volume:

Malibu Rum 1 bottle

Fresh pineapple 1 or 2 each

Procedure:

Skin the pineapple so only the fruit is exposed, then slice into large pieces and drop in the infusion jar. Add your bottle of rum. Drop the rest of the bean in the infusion jar as well and let sit for at least 24 hours. May let infuse for up to 36-48 hours. As long as fruit is covered in rum, then you don’t need to refrigerate, but you can refrigerate if you want to serve cold.

Helpful Hints:

If you want a strong pineapple flavor, then use 2 pineapples and let infuse for 48 hours.