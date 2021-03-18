Butler police seek to ID suspects in connection with retail theft at Kwik Trip

article

The Butler Police Department is investigating a retail theft that took place at Kwik Trip on W. Arden Place on Saturday, Feb. 27 at approximately 12:05 a.m.

Police say two suspects entered the store and stole numerous items including packaged meat, tide pods, and 4-packs of Red Bull energy drink.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver SUV which had a handicapped placard on the mirror.

The male suspect is described as a black male approximately 6'00''-6'02'' tall, wearing tan pants with a blue vest and a face mask. The female suspect is approximately 5'01''-5'03'' tall, wearing dark-colored clothes with no face mask.

Police say the male suspect has been involved in numerous thefts in the area.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Butler Police Department at 262-446-5070.