Expand / Collapse search

Butler police seek to ID suspects in connection with retail theft at Kwik Trip

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

BUTLER, Wis. - The Butler Police Department is investigating a retail theft that took place at Kwik Trip on W. Arden Place on Saturday, Feb. 27 at approximately 12:05 a.m.

Police say two suspects entered the store and stole numerous items including packaged meat, tide pods, and 4-packs of Red Bull energy drink.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver SUV which had a handicapped placard on the mirror.

The male suspect is described as a black male approximately 6'00''-6'02'' tall, wearing tan pants with a blue vest and a face mask. The female suspect is approximately 5'01''-5'03'' tall, wearing dark-colored clothes with no face mask.

Police say the male suspect has been involved in numerous thefts in the area.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Butler Police Department at 262-446-5070.

Experts now say $2 test could save newborns from rare disorder

How much would you pay to save your baby's life? A Wisconsin state senator said it would cost less than $2 per child to screen newborns for a deadly genetic disorder.

Endangered African penguin twins hatch at Racine Zoo
slideshow

Endangered African penguin twins hatch at Racine Zoo

Racine Zoo staff on Wednesday, March 17 announced the arrival of two healthy African penguin chicks, which hatched on March 6 and 8.

Police: Pedestrian dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee
slideshow

Police: Pedestrian dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.