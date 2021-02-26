Butler police seek suspect, info after $2K catalytic converter theft

article

The Village of Butler Police Department is investigating a catalytic converter theft that happened early Thursday morning, Feb. 25.

Authorities say a suspect cut off two catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a business near 131st and Custer around 4:25 a.m. The estimated value of the theft is $2,000.

The suspect is described as a slim, Black male. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or gray Buick Rendezvous SUV, model year 2002-2007, with no front license plate.

Anyone with information regarding similar incidents or that recognizes the pictured individual or vehicle is asked to contact the Village of Butler Police Department at 262-781-2431 or the dispatch center at 262-446-5070.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website stopcrimewaukesha.com.

