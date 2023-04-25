Butler Kwik Trip Powerball winner; $50,000 for single ticket

article

A Powerball ticket sold at the Butler Kwik Trip on W. Arden Place holds the key to $50,000. The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers (19-21-55-66-68) plus the Powerball (3).

A news release from Wisconsin Lottery says players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize. All winning Lottery tickets need to be signed. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments; whoever signs the back of the ticket is considered the rightful owner.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, April 26 drawing is $37 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.