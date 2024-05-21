Burlington roundabout project approved; set to begin May 29
article
BURLINGTON, Wis. - The state has approved $1.57 million for a new roundabout near the city of Burlington.
The project will unfold at the intersection of WIS 11 and County J, near the city of Burlington.
Improvements include:
- Construct new roundabout at the intersection of WIS 11 and County J
- Update signing and pavement markings
Traffic impacts
- The WIS 11 and County J intersection will be closed to traffic during construction.
- Posted detour will utilize WIS 11/36/83 to WIS 142 to WIS 75.
Construction is scheduled to begin May 29. Work is scheduled for completion in late summer 2024.