Burlington roundabout project approved; set to begin May 29

article

The state has approved $1.57 million for a new roundabout near the city of Burlington.

The project will unfold at the intersection of WIS 11 and County J, near the city of Burlington.

Improvements include:

Construct new roundabout at the intersection of WIS 11 and County J

Update signing and pavement markings

Traffic impacts

The WIS 11 and County J intersection will be closed to traffic during construction.

Posted detour will utilize WIS 11/36/83 to WIS 142 to WIS 75.

Construction is scheduled to begin May 29. Work is scheduled for completion in late summer 2024.