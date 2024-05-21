Expand / Collapse search

Burlington roundabout project approved; set to begin May 29

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 21, 2024 8:56am CDT
Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis. - The state has approved $1.57 million for a new roundabout near the city of Burlington. 

The project will unfold at the intersection of WIS 11 and County J, near the city of Burlington.

Improvements include:

  • Construct new roundabout at the intersection of WIS 11 and County J
  • Update signing and pavement markings

 Traffic impacts

  • The WIS 11 and County J intersection will be closed to traffic during construction.
  • Posted detour will utilize WIS 11/36/83 to WIS 142 to WIS 75.

Construction is scheduled to begin May 29. Work is scheduled for completion in late summer 2024. 