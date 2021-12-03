Burlington parade remembers Waukesha victims: 'Close to home'

Christmas parades are taking a different tone this season in the wake of November's deadly Waukesha parade attack.

In Burlington, the community is keeping up a yearly tradition with its neighbors in mind every step of the way.

There was plenty of Christmas spirit in Burlington Friday night. The parade brought thousands to the streets, ending at a Christmas tree. It wasn't just about Burlington, though.

Parades like it are a big thing for small towns. This one was equal parts celebration and remembrance.

"We had our hearts bleeding for Waukesha," Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said. "My mind was going, and my heart was going at the same time."

The horrors of what happened on another street never felt far away. When leaders in Burlington heard what happened in Waukesha, the wheels started turning.

"What happened in Waukesha it really resonated," said Burlington Common Council President Jon Schultz. "Waukesha is so similar to us. It might as well have been us."

Holding the parade was never a question. The city started planning steps to help – not just giving candy, but a chance to give back.

"They were out celebrating each other and their community, so the best thing we can do is honor that, honor our community and proceed like we do every year," said Schultz. "We’ll have some buckets. We’ll collect cash."

"Definitely donations and stuff, everyone helps," said parade-goer Chad Bias. "It hit close to home."

Along with grief, Schultz's sons carried a banner.

"Does that do anything huge? I don’t know," Schultz said, "but we’re going to lead with that. Everybody along the route is going to see it, and they’re all going to feel it."

Even small steps can add up to something big.

"If you’re in Waukesha tonight, you’re going to have everyone in Burlington behind you, supporting you tonight," said Schultz.

In preparing for the parade, Hefty said extra attention was paid to security.

The city is collecting donations for Waukesha through Dec. 15. Contributions can be made at city hall, online or through a GoFundMe online fundraiser.