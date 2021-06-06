Burlington motorcycle crash; 1 injured, taken by Flight for Life

Racine County Deputies responded to a motorcycle crash in the 7700 Block of Fish Hatchery Road in the Town of Burlington shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say the operator and lone occupant of the motorcycle, a 39-year-old male from the Village of Waterford, was laying on the ground, unconscious but breathing. He was wearing a helmet.

Members of the Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Racine County Drone Team responded to the scene.

The operator of the motorcycle was conveyed to Froedtert Hospital, by Flight-For-Life, with life-threatening injuries.

Speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash.

