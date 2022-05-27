Burlington HS: 'Lock and hold' over student in mental crisis

article

A school resource officer at Burlington High School was alerted midday Friday, May 27 by school staff about a student in mental crisis -- who had taken possession of a pipe and was not following instructions.

A news release says students were placed in a "lock and hold" protocol during the event for approximately 30 minutes -- as a precautionary measure.

Officers with Burlington police and the Racine County Sheriff's Department located the students in the school. He was taken into custody without incident.

Nobody was hurt.

Officials say this was an isolated event -- and no other threats were found.

School resumed daily activities following the event.