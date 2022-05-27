Burlington HS: 'Lock and hold' over student in mental crisis
BURLINGTON, Wis. - A school resource officer at Burlington High School was alerted midday Friday, May 27 by school staff about a student in mental crisis -- who had taken possession of a pipe and was not following instructions.
A news release says students were placed in a "lock and hold" protocol during the event for approximately 30 minutes -- as a precautionary measure.
Officers with Burlington police and the Racine County Sheriff's Department located the students in the school. He was taken into custody without incident.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Nobody was hurt.
Officials say this was an isolated event -- and no other threats were found.
Advertisement
School resumed daily activities following the event.