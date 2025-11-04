House fire in Burlington, firefighter taken to hospital

article

A Burlington firefighter was taken to a hospital after responding to a house fire on Monday afternoon, Nov. 3.

What we know:

It happened just after 2 p.m. The Burlington and Rochester fire departments were called to the scene near Wisconsin and State and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home's front porch.

The Burlington Fire Department said strong winds and combustible material caused the fire to intensify and extend into the home. Additional help was called in to contain and extinguish the flames.

All occupants were able to get out on their own. BFD said one firefighter was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

What we don't know:

The fire remains under investigation. The cause was not immediately apparent.