Burlington house fire; started in kitchen, no injuries

The City of Burlington Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Tuesday morning, March 26.

Crews were called out to the area of Cedar Drive near Hillcrest Drive shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a fire behind the stove and a smell of gas.

Officials say the homeowner was in the garage when the fire started in the kitchen. He heard the smoke detector in the kitchen activate. When he walked back into the kitchen, he saw flames coming from behind the stove.

The homeowner was able to move the stove and turn off the gas line, which in turn extinguished the fire.

"This incident shows the importance of testing your smoke detectors monthly and changing the batteries every six months. You should also check the date on your smoke detectors and replace them every 10 years," said the Burlington Fire Department.

The home sustained minimal damage. No injuries were reported.