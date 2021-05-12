Burlington fatal house fire, multiple units on the scene
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Burlington firefighters are on the scene of a fatal house fire on Spring Drive.
A first responder on the scene tells FOX6 News there has been one fatality at the residence. Officials tell FOX6 News the fire broke out a little after 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Multiple units were on the scene.
House fire on Spring Drive, Burlington
This is a developing story.
