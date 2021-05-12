Burlington fatal house fire, multiple units on the scene

Burlington firefighters are on the scene of a fatal house fire on Spring Drive.

A first responder on the scene tells FOX6 News there has been one fatality at the residence. Officials tell FOX6 News the fire broke out a little after 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

Multiple units were on the scene.

House fire on Spring Drive, Burlington

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

This is a developing story.