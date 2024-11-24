Burlington historic mansion fire; owner arrested, community responds

The Brief Burlington police arrested a man after a five-alarm fire at the historic Meinhardt Mansion early Friday morning, Nov. 22. Police later took the homeowner into custody. Officials said initial fire engine crews started a defensive attack on the three-story home, and additional crews assisted in a defensive attack until the fire was extinguished.



Just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, Burlington history went up in flames.

"The soul of Burlington" is how neighbors describe the historic Meinhardt Mansion that caught fire. The home was built in 1882 and people who grew up in Burlington say you knew the three-story Kane Street mansion.

"Flames were coming out of the roof, I couldn't believe it," said resident Patrick Finley.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The five-alarm fire is devastating to the people who grew up next to it.

"You can only imagine, like, how many people have gone through that house, how many people have gone past it in the decades that it’s been there and to lose such a big part of history is really such a shame," said Delaney Watson.

The Burlington Police Department said the owner, who they identify as Robert Staton, was arrested. Property records show Staton purchased the home in July.

Related article

He has not been formally charged, but could face "negligent handling of burning materials" and "unsafe burning of own building."

"You took a piece of the town," said resident Jack Friend. "I mean, it’s just sad."

Robert Staton

Sunday afternoon, it settled in that what was once full of memories is a ghost of the past.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"It's like a funeral. It’s like they are saying goodbye to the house," Finley said. "All these people in town are slowly driving by, and stopping."

Burlington fire officials say the fire is still under investigation.

Staton is being held on a $15,800 bond.

Community members say they hope a piece of history will stay there, whether it turns into a community center or restoring what's left of the home.