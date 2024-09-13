Burlington High School shooting threat, former student charged

article

The Brief A former Burlington High School student is accused of making a social media threat to shoot up the school. The post said he would shoot up the school "if kamala wins," and police said it was related to the presidential election.



Racine County prosecutors charged 17-year-old Noah Erskine as an adult with disorderly conduct. He appeared in court Friday and had a signature bond set at $1,000.

According to a criminal complaint, a Burlington High School staff member showed police a screenshot of a Snapchat post that showed the face of a former student – later identified as Erskine. The staff member said a concerned student shared the photo.

Prosecutors said text that accompanied the photo read: "if kamala wins im shooting up burlington highschool them ima get out in 1 year and DO IT AGAIN." Police said the post was related to the upcoming presidential election.

Police found Erskine and, per the complaint, he said "I know why you're here and it's taken down off my thing." Erskine then began to scroll on his phone and said, "It was a joke post, I don't go there anymore." He also said he posted it while in the mist of a political argument with his girlfriend and knew people would call the police about it.