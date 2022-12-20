Burlington fire, hybrid vehicle batteries identified as cause

article

The Burlington Fire Department said hybrid vehicle batteries are to blame for a Dec. 15 fire.

According to fire officials, crews cut their way into the building on Maryland Avenue near Milwaukee Avenue. Four battery packs from hybrid vehicles were found where the fire originated.

The batteries were off-gassing, officials said, and fire crews used water to cool them and prevent them from going into thermal runaway. Staff from the facility where the fire took place used a forklift to place the batteries into a water-filled dumpster, too.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An investigation determined the batteries had been removed from their vehicles six weeks ago and had been in storage. Examination of the batteries determined they self-ignited for an unknown reason – starting the fire. It is unclear if the batteries were damaged prior to their removal.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The damage was estimated at $2,000.