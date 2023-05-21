Burlington fatal crash; train strikes pedestrian

article

Burlington police are investigating on Sunday, May 21 a fatal crash after a train struck a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say Bridge Street is closed from Pine Street to Adams Street – and there is potential for significant traffic delays due to this crash and construction.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Burlington Police Department in its investigation.

This is a developing story.