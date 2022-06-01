Flight for Life was called to the scene of a crash involving a hot air balloon and a train in Burlington Wednesday night, June 1.

Fire officials in Kansasville tell FOX6 News three were hurt, and two helicopters were requested.

The scene of the crash was behind Love Inc. near Calumet Road in Burlington.

Burlington crash, hot air balloon vs. train (Courtesy: Sarah Pendley Silver Lake, WI)

It's unclear what may have caused the crash.