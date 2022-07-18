Man ran over co-worker twice, gets probation

article

A Mequon man charged with running over his co-worker in 2021 has been sentenced to one year of probation.

Ivan Verbitsky, 31, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run. Charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct were dismissed as part of a plea negotiation.

According to a criminal complaint, Verbitsky and another man were working on the flooring at a new school in Burlington. Both drank alcohol and got into a fight when police were called out for a man run over by a truck.

Police found the victim laying on the front porch of a home. He told police Verbitsky ran him over, according to the complaint. A witness told police she saw the two men arguing and pushing each other near the construction site before Verbitsky got into a pickup truck.

The victim threw a cinder block at Verbitsky's truck, the complaint states. Court documents state Verbitsky swerved toward the victim, hit him, backed up and then ran over the victim once again before driving away.

Burlington Police

The victim had significant bruising and some deep cuts, according to the complaint. He had to be flown to the hospital.

Court records state Verbitsky is to serve 30 days in jail with Huber privileges for work as part of his probation term.