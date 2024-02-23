Burlington apartment fire, dog rescued from kennel

article

An apartment caught fire in Burlington on Friday afternoon, Feb. 23.

It happened near Pine and Washington around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy flames on the back porch of the second-story unit. It was "immediately" upgraded to a two-alarm fire, officials said.

Firefighters went inside and searched the unit. No one was inside, but a dog was found in a kennel and removed with no apparent injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All businesses and residences on the block were evacuated as a precaution.

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.