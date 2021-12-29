Burglary suspects steal French Bulldogs, property: Milwaukee police

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help to identify and locate two suspects wanted in a burglary that happened at the Lincolnshire Condos near 60th and Green Tree in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Officials say the suspects forced entry into the victim’s residence around 6:15 p.m. on that Wednesday – and removed property including several French Bulldogs.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, 20-30 years old, and last seen wearing a hooded jacket.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, and 20-30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black mask, baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 4-door with tinted windows and damage to the front passenger side light.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.