'Bunks Across America:' Organization helps build beds for children

Nearly a year ago, a Waukesha chapter of the national organization “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” was authorized. Since that time, the chapter has conducted several “bed building events” to give over 100 bunk style beds and bedding free to kids in Waukesha County who are sleeping on the floor.
HARTLAND, Wis. - On September 26, the national organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting “Bunks Across America”, an event designed to build 7,000 beds involving 15,000 volunteers.
Volunteers with the Waukesha chapter gathered Saturday to help build 100 beds for children in need in the county.
