Buffum and Chambers homicide; man shot, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near Chambers and Buffum. It happened at approximately 8:05 a.m.

The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.