Bucks star Khris Middleton gives back with '12 Days of Khrismas'

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton made an impact off the court on Sunday, Dec. 1, working to fight food insecurity in southeastern Wisconsin.

He’s used to making baskets.

For Khris Middleton, the day was all about making a difference.

"Just the way I was raised," Middleton said.

The Bucks forward used his passing skills to hand canned goods to volunteers at a Hunger Task Force food sort event.

"Packing canned goods, food supplies that families may need across the state and across the city," he added.

It's part of his annual "12 Days of Khrismas" holiday giveback campaign.

He’s performing 12 acts of community service to improve the lives of others.

"It's about giving back to our communities that we're involved in that support us through our toughest times," he said.

The food packaged here will help families in need.

"This past year, we distributed over 10.3 million pounds of food," said Matt King with the Hunger Task Force.

All the fun and action didn’t just happen in this warehouse, where volunteers lined up and packaged food.

Families also learned how to make some nutritious meals and the importance of eating well.

"It's definitely good to put good things in your body in order to have your body react the way you want it to react," Middleton said.

And Middleton connected with young fans too.

"I said you're one of my favorite players. I've had season tickets since the Bradley Center. I've been growing up with him. I like it," said Mason Bautch.

"It was a special moment. I couldn't believe it was happening," said Donovan Parker.