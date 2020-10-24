Bucks' George Hill joins Milwaukee early voting effort

The Milwaukee Bucks teamed up with the non-profit Common Ground on Saturday, Oct. 24 in an effort to increase voter turnout on national Vote Early Day.

With Election Day less than two weeks away, Bucks guard George Hill was off the court and on to civic duties to take part in the canvassing effort.

"This is a big state, this is one of those states that's a turning state. This can make or break the election," said Hill.

The veteran star teamed up with Common Ground, a Milwaukee-based non-partisan organization, to shine a light on an election that could make history.

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill takes part in an early voting canvassing effort on Milwaukee's north side, in partnership with Common Ground

"We mobilize thousands of people so that our voices and their voices can be heard," said Rev. Dr. Joy Gallmon with St. Mark A.M.E. Church.

The group did their part to make sure folks have the opportunity, access and information to take part in the 2020 election -- sharing the baseline for democracy many are not part of.

Looking to change that, the group started at St. Mark A.M.E. Church, galvanizing community members to have a say in their future. Gallmon urges interest now and after the polls close.

"After this election is over we will continue to build the relationships necessary to build power to influence change," Gallmon said. "Not just any kind of power, but the power that allow the residents to determine the quality of their physical economical, intellectual and emotional, environmental needs of themselves and their families."

Saturday morning's effort to encourage people to vote and vote early was spent on Milwaukee's north side.

"Show them that we need their voice, we need their communities to be better and things like that," said Hill. "It's all worth it at the end of the day, if it takes us walking knocking on doors to strike change then it's all worth it."

For some, the effort has already had an impact.

"I never have been voting," said resident Lerae Martin. "I really feel like I want to go out here and vote now."

The group canvassed three different Milwaukee neighborhoods on Saturday.

Common Ground leaders said the organization will also be giving free rides to-and-from early voting sites.