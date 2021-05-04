Bucks Foundation celebrates 5th anniversary with week of virtual events

Celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation's five-year anniversary with Foundation Week. Arvind Gopalratnam, Milwaukee Bucks Foundation director, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some cool ways fans can get involved.

In celebration of the fifth anniversary of the launch of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, the Bucks will host Milwaukee Bucks Foundation Week from May 3-7.

Milwaukee Bucks Foundation Week will feature opportunities for fans to purchase limited edition retail items, bid on exclusive Bucks experiences and items, and learn more about the Foundation's work to help the Milwaukee community thrive.

During Foundation Week, Bucks fans can take part in an online auction, which opens at noon on Monday, May 3 and closes at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 7. Auction items include a variety of once-in-a-lifetime packages and experiences, with all proceeds going directly to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. These auction items include:

Bucks All-Star Package

Show you're the Bucks' #1 fan with a signed and framed 2020 NBA All-Star game jersey of Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Khris Middleton signed basketball, and the shirt Pat Connaughton wore for the 2020 All Star Dunk Contest (autographed).

Advertisement

DJ Shawna Virtual Dance Party

Bid on the chance to host a virtual DJ Shawna Dance Party. The winner will get the opportunity to host friends, family, or colleagues for a 30-minute dance party with DJ Shawna, including a playlist curated by DJ Shawna herself.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Autographed Canvas

This one-of-a-kind package features the hand painted canvas of MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Bucks' 2019-20 home opener halftime show and has ben autographed by the MVP.

Bucks Gaming Experience

Grab up to four of your friends and family for a once-in-a-lifetime gaming experience at the Bucks Gaming practice facility. The Bucks Gaming pros will join in virtually for a night of NBA 2K or your favorite gaming title

Curated Dinner Package for Eight with Fiserv Forum Senior Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman

Chef Hardiman will curate a dinner for eight guests with beverage pairings at Deer District’s newest event space, GATHER. This will be a custom dining experience that will overlook Deer District and be tailored to the guests to create a unique and memorable experience.