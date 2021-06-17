Bucks fans excited for Game 6 as Deer District businesses boom

Bucks fans are hoping this series won't end tonight. The series has been exciting for businesses too.

"Excited, but nervous," Brenda Schwartz said.

"Just hoping they pull it off," said John Schwartz.

Fired-up fans, big and small:

"Who is your favorite player?" FOX6 asked.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo!" said 3-year-old Vinny Ford.

Vinny’s mom Kailin and little sister explored the Deer District ahead of game six.

"He just loves the Bucks so it was kind of fun to come around to see everything," Kailin Ford said.

The love of the Bucks and this ongoing series has helped boost business around town.

"We’re trying to get rooms assigned in advance. Get ready for early arrivals. Make sure that we have everything ready to go for people to enjoy their evening," said Greta McCue of Aloft Hotel.

Aloft Hotel across from the arena has been busy and booked with fans from all over. Something celebrated after a challenging 2020.

"It’s great, it’s exciting. Any extra revenue is awesome. The Bucks make it extra special," said McCue.

"Restaurants have really seen an uptick because of it," said Justin Green, vice president of hospitality for the Bucks. "With the pandemic starting to come to what seems to be an end, bringing people back the district has been alive, people are excited to get out."

Bucks fans and businesses around here want the bucks to keep going.

