Bucks Entertainment Network auditions for 2023-24 season

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for entertaining, talented and energetic performers to join the Bucks Entertainment Network for the 2023-24 season.

Throughout the month of September, auditions will be held for Bucks Beats, Hoop Troop and national anthem singers. All auditions will be held in-person at Fiserv Forum.

Advanced registration is recommended for the Bucks Beats and Hoop Troop auditions. Bucks Beats candidates who pre-register will receive audition music in advance. No advanced registration is required for the national anthem auditions.

More information on each opportunity and a complete audition schedule are below. For more information on the Bucks Entertainment Network, visit www.bucks.com/entertainment.