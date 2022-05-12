Bucks vs. Celtics: Deer District capacity set at 11K for Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the driver's seat for Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals Friday night, May 13. But team officials say they want to see fans ramp up the energy.

"Friday night. It’s Game 6, they’re up 3-2. There’s no way that they’re going to lose that game," said Marty Petricca, the manager of Major Goolsby's in downtown Milwaukee. "You feel close enough to the stadium that you feel like you’re down there anyway because of the type of atmosphere we provide."

Marty Petricca

The bar is only a short walk – or about 100 or so Giannis steps – away from Fiserv Forum.

Throughout the season, fans have also watched the Bucks' games outside the arena.

"We’re expecting, you know, full house inside Fiserv Forum, and we think probably close to a full house out here in Deer District," said Dustin Godsey, Bucks Chief Marketing Officer.

Dustin Godsey

The plaza will open at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Bucks say 11,000 fans will be allowed in the Deer District for Game 6.

"This is what the people have been ready for and getting ready for. This series, it’s been an insane series. The weather’s finally started to turn nice," Godsey said.

Deer District, Milwaukee

The first 10,000 fans headed inside Fiserv Forum will get thunder sticks.

"This game is so important. I don’t think anybody wants to see this series go back to Boston," Godsey said.

The Bucks say if you come down to the plaza Friday, you will have a chance to win tickets to the game.