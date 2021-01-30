Bucks' Brook Lopez commits $25K to 'Blocks for Books'

article

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is partnering with Milwaukee-based Next Door to donate books through his "Blocks for Books" program.

During the 2020-21 season, Lopez will donate $200 to Next Door for every block he tallies, with a minimum commitment of $25,000. The donation will go toward the purchase of books for kids in the Milwaukee community.

"Support this year is even more important as our Books for Kids donations have slowed due to the impact of the pandemic," said Dr. Tracey Sparrow, president of Next Door. "With this renewed commitment, we will be able to help ensure our students have new, age-appropriate books at home to enjoy with their families and develop critical literacy skills early on in life."

Through 18 games this season, Lopez has already blocked 27 shots as of Saturday morning, Jan. 30. That not only leads the Bucks, but is 12th in the NBA.

In his three seasons as a Buck, Lopez is averaging 2.2 blocks per game, which includes last season when he ranked second in the NBA after averaging a career-high 2.4 blocks per contest.

This is the second season of Lopez’s Blocks for Books program, which he started last season with his brother, Robin, to further build upon their relationship with Next Door.

In addition to funds raised through last season’s Blocks for Books program, which went toward the purchase of books, Brook and Robin each donated an additional $25,000 last year to Next Door to help build a new reading library at its Metcalfe Park location.

The National Basketball Players Association then matched the Lopez brothers’ $50,000 donation for a total grant of $100,000 to Next Door, which is expected to open its new reading library this spring.

