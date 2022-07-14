Bucks host Sherman Park basketball clinic for kids

The Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday hosted a basketball clinic for kids at the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club, located in Sherman Park.

The clinic was held at the Sherman Park Dream Court, which was installed last year in partnership with the Bucks, Fiserv and Nancy Lieberman Charities.

The Bucks' mascot, Bango, and the Rim Rockers took part in the clinic.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Dream Court is part of a nationwide program that has installed more than 90 courts across the U.S. since 2010, making the game of basketball more accessible to kids.

According to a news release, more than three million kids play on Dream Courts in the U.S. – each court serving approximately 120 youth per day and helping to improve the lives of over 3.6 million children a year.