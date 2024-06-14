Buckling pavement risk rises with temperatures: WisDOT
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is warning motorists about warmer temperatures in the forecast. Officials say those higher temperatures could create conditions for pavement buckling.
WisDOT is advising drivers to be alert and take extra caution.
A news release says pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips. Watch the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) animation on pavement buckles.
While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips:
- Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
- Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
- Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.
- If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.