Bruce Willis putting acting career on hold

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Michael Babcock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Chris Rock briefly addresses the Will Smith slap at a comedy club. Plus, Bruce Willis is putting his acting career on hold. Michael Babcock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop. 

