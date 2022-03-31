Bruce Willis putting acting career on hold
Michael Babcock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Chris Rock briefly addresses the Will Smith slap at a comedy club. Plus, Bruce Willis is putting his acting career on hold. Michael Babcock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Easter is just a few weeks away – and if you don't want to make a big dinner, how about brunch?
A new partnership between Milwaukee and MENTOR Greater Milwaukee was announced on Wednesday, March 30. It will allow city employees the ability to mentor Milwaukee youth during the work day.