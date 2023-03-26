Brown Deer Walmart theft, 1 sought

article

Brown Deer police are looking to identify and locate a person who stole from Walmart.

The crime happened March 19 around 4 p.m. at the store on Brown Deer Road.

Police said the thief concealed electronics and other merchandise in a tote -- fleeing the store when approached by asset protection.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brown Deer police at 414-371-2900.