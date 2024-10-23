Shooting outside Brown Deer Walmart, man gets probation

article

The Brief A man has been sentenced to probation for a shooting outside the Brown Deer Walmart. The 21-year-old was found guilty at trial last month. Prosecutors said he told investigators he was defending himself because he "got jumped."



A former Walmart employee convicted in a March shooting outside the Brown Deer store was sentenced to two years of probation on Monday.

Carlton Young, 21, was found guilty at trial in September of second-degree reckless injury and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Case details

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on March 1 at the store near 64th and Brown Deer. Police said they were first called for a fight – but learned shots were fired in the parking lot while officers were on the way.

Upon arrival at the scene, witnesses told police that the shooter ran off. Police said the people involved in the fight also left the scene; according to a criminal complaint, bullets struck their car as they drove away. Five spent bullet casings were found at the scene.

Shooting outside Brown Deer Walmart

A Walmart employee told investigators that Young – another employee of the store – got into a fight with two people in the customer service area, per the complaint. After the fight was broken up, that employee said the group left and Young followed them into the parking lot and shot at their SUV from just outside the exit doors.

The complaint states Young ran and hopped a fence behind the store. Officers then found Young with a handgun in his waistband and arrested him in a residential neighborhood just north of the store.

Surveillance video from the store matched the Walmart employee's description of events, according to the complaint. Prosecutors also said, based on that video, the people involved in the fight "seem to know each other." It also showed there were several customers "walking in close proximity" to Young when he fired shots.

In an interview with detectives, the complaint states Young described the shooting as "really just self-defense" and said he "got jumped." He also said he did not know any of the other people involved.