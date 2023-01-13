Brown Deer apartment fire near 46th and Dean
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer apartment complex fire left some residents looking for a place to stay Friday night, Jan. 13.
It happened near 46th and Dean around 6 p.m. Officials said the fire was in a first-floor hallway and was brought under control in about 40 minutes.
Residents from five apartments were displaced, officials said. North Shore Fire/Rescue is working with the Red Cross to assist them.
Milwaukee County Transit System buses were brought in to help people stay warm.
No injuries were reported.