Brown Deer apartment fire near 46th and Dean

Brown Deer
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer apartment complex fire left some residents looking for a place to stay Friday night, Jan. 13.

It happened near 46th and Dean around 6 p.m. Officials said the fire was in a first-floor hallway and was brought under control in about 40 minutes.

Residents from five apartments were displaced, officials said. North Shore Fire/Rescue is working with the Red Cross to assist them.

Milwaukee County Transit System buses were brought in to help people stay warm.

No injuries were reported.