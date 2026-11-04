Brown Deer fatal pedestrian crash; driver remained on scene
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A pedestrian died Tuesday night, Nov. 3, after being struck by a vehicle in Brown Deer.
Fatal crash
The Details:
According to the Brown Deer Police Department, the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near 64th Street and Brown Deer Road.
The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
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The Wisconsin State Patrol and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Brown Deer Police Department.