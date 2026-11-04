Brown Deer fatal pedestrian crash; driver remained on scene

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The Brief A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brown Deer on Tuesday night, Nov. 3. The collision occurred around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of 64th and Brown Deer. The driver remained on scene.



A pedestrian died Tuesday night, Nov. 3, after being struck by a vehicle in Brown Deer.

Fatal crash

The Details:

According to the Brown Deer Police Department, the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near 64th Street and Brown Deer Road.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

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The Wisconsin State Patrol and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.