Brown Deer home burglaries, police seek suspect in 3 cases

The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for a suspect after three homes were burglarized between Thursday night and Friday morning, March 15.

Police said the suspect got in through unlocked windows and doors in each case. The three burglaries took place between 6:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The homes were located between Brown Deer Road and Bradley Road to the north and south, and Teutonia Avenue and 50th Street to the east and west. Police remind the public to lock doors and windows, and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call police at 414-371-2900.