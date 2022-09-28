Brown Deer apartment fire; cause under investigation

Firefighters on Tuesday night, Sept. 27 responded to the scene of an apartment complex fire on 49th Street near Deer Run Drive in Brown Deer. The call came in around 9:22 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from a two-story multifamily apartment complex. Crews were able to locate the fire in a second-floor bedroom and bring it under control.

Fire damage was contained primarily to the room-of-origin, however, there is smoke and water damage throughout much of the fire apartment and adjacent units.

Damage to the structure and contents is preliminarily estimated at approximately $60,000.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by North Shore Fire/Rescue and the Brown Deer Police Department.

No injuries were reported.