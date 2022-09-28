Brown Deer apartment fire; cause under investigation
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Firefighters on Tuesday night, Sept. 27 responded to the scene of an apartment complex fire on 49th Street near Deer Run Drive in Brown Deer. The call came in around 9:22 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from a two-story multifamily apartment complex. Crews were able to locate the fire in a second-floor bedroom and bring it under control.
Fire damage was contained primarily to the room-of-origin, however, there is smoke and water damage throughout much of the fire apartment and adjacent units.
Damage to the structure and contents is preliminarily estimated at approximately $60,000.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by North Shore Fire/Rescue and the Brown Deer Police Department.
No injuries were reported.