Brown County judge denies Kanye West's ballot request

Published 
2020 Election
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) - A Brown County judge has denied Kanye West's request to appear on Wisconsin's presidential ballot, according to a report from FOX 11 News in Green Bay.

Judge John Zakowski made the decision on Friday, determining West's nomination papers were indeed turned in seconds after the 5 p.m. filing deadline.

Attorneys spent about three hours Wednesday night arguing exactly when West's nomination papers were filed.

The rapper filed suit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission in Brown County court following its decision to leave him off the ballot.

In addition to West, Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins is fighting to appear on the state ballot.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is handling Hawkins' lawsuit after he too was denied a spot on the ballot from the commission.

In response to the two cases, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a halt in the mailing of absentee ballots until it gives the go-ahead or makes any future ruling about who should be on the ballot in the critical battleground state.

Besides President Trump and Joe Biden, two other candidates will appear on the presidential ballot: Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen, and American Solidarity Party candidate Brian Carroll.

