Brooklyn Harris shooting: Antonio Bratcher sentencing set for Feb. 8

A Milwaukee County judge is scheduled to sentence Antonio Bratcher on Tuesday, Feb. 8 in connection with a road rage shooting that left 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris dead in July 2019.

Bratcher was found guilty of all charges against him in December 2021. Those charges include:

First-degree reckless homicide

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (5 counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officers

Harris, 3, was in the car with her mother when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head and did not survive.

Antonio Bratcher; Brooklyn Harris

According to a criminal complaint, Harris' mother drove to pick up a friend and her child near 42nd and Bonny. Harris was in the back seat with other children. The mother saw an SUV pull up behind them, heard a gunshot and saw the rear window shatter.

Harris' mother told investigators she continued to drive, and told the children to "get onto the rear floorboards." Near 42nd and Concordia, Harris' mother spotted the SUV again and saw the driver point a handgun at their car and shoot twice more.

Officers found the SUV and a pursuit ensued, reaching speeds of more than 70 mph. Authorities said the fleeing SUV blew through several stop signs before crashing near 27th and Galena – near Tiefenthaler Park. The driver fled the scene. Milwaukee police began searching house to house in the area of the crash, and Bratcher was found hiding under a front porch. Prosecutors said he tried running from police again before being apprehended. A fingerprint found on the recovered gun linked Bratcher to the shooting, prosecutors said.

Bratcher's sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. FOX6 News plans to stream the sentencing.

This is a developing story.