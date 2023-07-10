Brookfield Ulta theft; $5,200 in stolen merchandise

article

Brookfield police are looking to identify and locate two women wanted in connection with a retail theft incident at ULTA Beauty on Bluemound Road. It happened on Sunday, July 9 around 4 p.m.

According to police, two women removed $5,200 worth of fragrances and makeup without paying



The first suspect is described as a female, white, with long, dark hair in a ponytail, approximately 5'05" - 5'07" tall, wearing a one-piece floral designed dress, carrying a black, leather backpack.



The second suspect is described as a female, white, approximately 5'07" - 5'09" tall, with long, dark hair in a ponytail, wearing glasses and a long, black dress, and light-colored flip flops. She is carrying a multi-colored plastic bag.

Both are suspects for felony retail theft. Any further information, please contact Officer Krueger at the City of Brookfield Police Department, 262-787-3702 or krueger@ci.brookfield.wi.us



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.